PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey school district is paying a part-time administrator $850 a day.

Paterson hired Juanita Petty to work two days a week as interim assistant business administrator. She retired as business administrator for the Wayne school district last July and receives a state pension of more than $54,000 per year.

Paterson teachers union president John McEntee Jr. tells The Record (http://bit.ly/2fZAaLQ ) the district would be better off spending the money earmarked for the position to hire enough nurses for every school.

School board President Chris Irving says the district needs someone in that position who can do the job.

The district’s previous assistant business administrator left the payroll after less than a year and was paid an annual salary of $114,240.