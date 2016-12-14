BERLIN (AP) — A stretch of autobahn in eastern Germany has been shut down to allow experts to dispose of a World War II-era anti-tank mine found only 200 meters (yards) from the busy highway.

The Lausitzer Rundschau daily reported Wednesday that the A15 highway near Cottbus, close to the Polish border, was affected after authorities found the mine and 17 grenades in a field. Explosives experts were to destroy the munitions in place.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, Germany is still littered with unexploded bombs and other munitions. Those are found especially in the east, where the fighting against the Soviet Red Army was fierce in the final weeks of the war, and in the big cities.