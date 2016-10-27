SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are considering whether the self-described right-hand man of murderous cult leader Charles Manson should be released from prison.

The parole hearing on Thursday came 47 years after Manson orchestrated the killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people in California.

The panel will decide whether 70-year-old Charles “Tex” Watson should continue serving his life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento.

It’s the 17th parole hearing for Watson after the killings of Tate, who was eight months pregnant, and four others at her Beverly Hills home in 1969.

The next night, Watson helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary.

Watson wrote a book in prison saying he joined the cult believing Manson offered utopia. Watson now ministers to other inmates.