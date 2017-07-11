HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the 38-year-old man who was found dead in Volcanos National Park on Hawaii’s Big Island.
The park service identified the man found on the Kilauea Volcano caldera floor as Gregory Michael Ure, also known as Leo Michael Adonis.
Ure’s last known address was La Mesa, California.
Officials in a release also say a note was found in Ure’s backpack, but they said they won’t discuss details of the note or the death until after an investigation has been completed.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
Two hikers found a backpack on the trail Saturday and alerted officials. Rangers began looking for the owner Saturday night, but the search was suspended because of dangerous conditions. The body was found Sunday about 250 feet below the caldera rim by rangers searching by helicopter.