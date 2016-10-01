BOSTON (AP) — Acclaimed author David McCullough can add a quirky new title to his resume: honorary park ranger.
The two-time Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner will become an honorary ranger in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon in Boston. It’s the highest civilian honor awarded by the National Park Service, reserved for individuals who have made exceptional contributions.
McCullough has been nicknamed a “citizen chronicler” and is known for 11 books about luminaries ranging from John Adams and Theodore Roosevelt to Harry Truman and the Wright Brothers.
He’s also being presented with the Saint-Gaudens Medal, awarded to people who have made significant contributions to the arts.
The Saint-Gaudens Memorial selected McCullough. It runs a national historic site in Cornish, New Hampshire, named for the famed American sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens.
