NEW YORK (AP) — Paris Jackson has joined one of the world’s top modeling agencies.
The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson will model for IMG. The company and Jackson made the announcement on social media Thursday.
Jackson says on Instagram she feels “very lucky and blessed.”
Jackson joins a roster that also includes Gisele Bundchen, Kate Moss and supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. She’s not the first daughter of a famous singer to join the agency, which also represents Mick Jagger’s daughter, Georgia May Jagger.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Jackson. Fox announced in January that she would make her acting debut on the drama series “Star.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.