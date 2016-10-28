PARIS (AP) — The Bataclan concert hall has unveiled its new facade almost a year after being one of the targets of the deadly attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

After months of renovation work, the name of the concert hall, in large, red letters, is back on top of the main entrance. The Bataclan will reopen on Nov. 16 with a performance by British singer Pete Doherty.

The Paris mayor’s office said commemoration ceremonies will take place on each site of the attacks Nov. 13 —the anniversary date— in the presence of victims’ families.

Three Islamic extremists stormed into the Bataclan during a performance by the American group Eagles of Death Metal, turning the place into a bloodbath, while other attackers were targeting cafes, restaurants and a stadium.