DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (AP) — The parents of an 11-year-old boy who fatally shot an 8-year-old girl after she refused to show him her puppies are being sued for $10 million.
The wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in Jefferson County, Tennessee, on behalf of the girl’s mother, Latasha Dyer, argues that Jason and Mary Ann Tiller had a duty to keep their son from harming others with a firearm.
Makayla Dyer was playing outside her home in White Pine, about 40 miles east of Knoxville, in October when the boy asked her to get the puppies, and shot her after she refused.
The boy was found guilty of first-degree murder in February and sentenced to remain in state custody until he turns 19.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Man charged in Cascade Mall shooting was getting court-ordered mental-health treatment
- Houston gunman had 2 weapons, thousands of rounds at scene VIEW
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
The lawsuit was filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.