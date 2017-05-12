CHICAGO (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old yeshiva student killed overseas by Hamas terrorists in 1996 have sued two Chicago-area Palestinian-American groups to collect on a legal judgment.
The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2pHJypQ ) that Stanley and Joyce Boim filed a federal lawsuit Friday against American Muslims for Palestine and Americans for Justice in Palestine Educational Foundation. The organizations didn’t respond to messages from the Tribune seeking comment.
The lawsuit alleges the organizations are “alter egos” of three Islamic fundraising groups held liable years ago for the death of the Boims’ son, David, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.
The Boims’ 2000 lawsuit claimed the American Muslim Society, the Islamic Association for Palestine-National and the Quranic Literacy Institute gave to Palestinian charities that funded terrorism. A judge handed a $156 million judgment against the now-defunct charities.
Boims’ attorney says the family received only a fraction of the award.
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com
