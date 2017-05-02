GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Parents of a third-grader in Kentucky have sued a school district where authorities say a teacher physically dragged their autistic son out of class.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2p4PIQC ) the parents filed the lawsuit against a Georgetown teacher, principal, superintendent and school district.
Listed as “W.E.W.” and “B.W.”, the plaintiffs allege former Garth Elementary School teacher Jayson Featherston and former principal Terry Quillen were negligent in caring for their child on Nov. 30.
Court records say Featherston dragged the third-grader out of his classroom by the arm down two flights of stairs and hallways after the boy passively refused to leave. Featherston was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment in December.
Quillen says he saw the student being dragged as it was coming to an end, but didn’t intervene because he lacked the necessary training.
