TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A judge has sentenced the parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother to probation and community service.
Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson and 23-year-old Kayla Johnson, both of Toledo, were sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.
Turhan Johnson pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of negligent homicide for failing to secure the gun. His daughter, Journi, was shot in the head Dec. 4. The boy is his stepson.
Kayla Johnson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of official business for lying to police and cleaning up evidence.
Authorities say the boy inadvertently fired the gun, striking his sister.
Nicole Khoury, an attorney for Turhan Johnson, calls the case “tragic” and says she believes the appropriate penalty was handed down.