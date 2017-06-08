TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot by her 6-year-old brother have pleaded to Ohio misdemeanor charges in the child’s death.

Twenty-seven-year-old Turhan Johnson, of Toledo, pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligent homicide for failing to secure the handgun.

Twenty-three-year-old Kayla Johnson pleaded no contest to obstruction of official business for lying to police and cleaning up evidence from the shooting.

Turhan Johnson, the father of the girl and stepfather of the boy, said he left the gun in his pocket when he went to bed after returning home from a 14-hour security guard shift in December. He said gunshot woke him up.

The couple’s daughter, Journi, was shot in the head.

Turhan Johnson’s attorney declined to comment Thursday. Kayla Johnson’s lawyer didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.