STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The parents of an American woman being held captive by the Taliban say they are hoping President-elect Donald Trump will broker her release if President Barack Obama doesn’t succeed before he leaves office.
Jim and Lyn Coleman, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, spoke to ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday after a new video appeared showing their daughter Caitlan, her Canadian husband and their two children. In it, they begged their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors.
Coleman has told her family she gave birth to the two children in captivity.
The Colemans say they took solace in seeing their daughter and grandkids looking healthy and in seeing the children for the first time.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Canadian officials on Monday called for their unconditional release.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.