STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The parents of an American woman being held captive by the Taliban say they are hoping President-elect Donald Trump will broker her release if President Barack Obama doesn’t succeed before he leaves office.

Jim and Lyn Coleman, of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, spoke to ABC’s “Good Morning America” Wednesday after a new video appeared showing their daughter Caitlan, her Canadian husband and their two children. In it, they begged their governments to intervene on their behalf with their Afghan captors.

Coleman has told her family she gave birth to the two children in captivity.

The Colemans say they took solace in seeing their daughter and grandkids looking healthy and in seeing the children for the first time.

Canadian officials on Monday called for their unconditional release.