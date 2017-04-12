PINE GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Parents of a toddler who ingested methamphetamine in their Pennsylvania home have been jailed on child endangerment and other charges.
State police on Tuesday filed the charges against 26-year-old John Kemmerer and 24-year-old Leanne Popp.
The Schuylkill (SKOOL’-kil) County couple’s 22-month-old daughter consumed some of the highly addictive, illegal stimulant Sunday morning at their home in Wayne Township.
The girl has been treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, where her condition has not been released.
The couple also faces charges including aggravated assault of a dependent, drug possession, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Online court records don’t list attorneys for the couple.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse says a methamphetamine overdose can lead to a stroke, heart attack or organ problems that can result in death.
