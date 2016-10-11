MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of an 11-year-old Minnesota boy abducted in 1989 says learning of his death was “like getting just punched in the head.”

Patty and Jerry Wetterling spoke to the media Tuesday for the first time since an Annandale man confessed that he kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed their son, Jacob.

Patty Wetterling told the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2dHETRx ) learning about Jacob’s death was “stunning” and “confusing.”

The Wetterlings learned from their attorney that Danny Heinrich might be willing to give answers about Jacob in exchange for a plea deal.

Jerry Wetterling says he and his wife “could only tell each other,” and “that was tough, too.”

Heinrich led authorities to Jacob’s remains in a field in rural central Minnesota. He’ll be sentenced on a federal child pornography charge in November.

