GRETNA, La. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was found buried in a garbage bag under a Louisiana bridge have pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice.

After Thursday’s plea, State District Judge Raymond Steib Jr. sentenced Gabrielle Whittington and Onterio Thompson, both 22, to five years in prison — three of those suspended — and three years of probation.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2mcrrdA ) the couple was originally arrested on the obstruction charge and unlawful disposal of human remains after Thompson led investigators to a shallow grave where 2-year-old Timothy Thompson was found in July. The latter charge was dropped.

The coroner’s office determined the child’s death to be a homicide, but the cause of death remains undetermined. Whittington and Thompson have not been charged with murder, though prosecutors say they’re continuing an investigation.

