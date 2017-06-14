DENDERMONDE, Belgium (AP) — A Belgian court has convicted two parents for their part in the death of their infant, who succumbed to malnutrition and dehydration because they were firm believers in alternative diets.
The court gave both a suspended six-month sentence Wednesday because they failed to take adequate action to take care of baby Lucas, who died with organs shrunk to half their size and without any fat around them.
Judge Mieke Butstraen said the demise of seven-month-old Lucas was “the result of the systematic offer of food which was not suitable.”
Because of that “his health was seriously impeded and he eventually died.”
The case has caused a major uproar about the use of alternative medicine and the responsibility of parents in raising their kids.
The parents could still appeal the sentence.