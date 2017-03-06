HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who died after being run over by a campus fire department vehicle are asking a judge to prohibit public release of a school surveillance video of the accident.
Abraham and Shinymol Chemmarappally made the request, saying release of the video would cause the family emotional anguish. The Hartford Courant and others requested the video’s release.
A Hartford Superior Court judge has scheduled a hearing for next Monday.
Authorities say the West Hartford couple’s daughter, Jeffny Pally, fell asleep in front of the fire department Oct. 16 after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party. A department SUV accidentally ran over her while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
Six UConn students were charged with alcohol-related offenses after her death.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.