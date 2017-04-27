AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The parents of a Texas teenager who fatally shot himself while handcuffed in the back of an Austin patrol car say they’re still awaiting answers from investigators as to why their son wasn’t properly searched.
Sayeed and Cara Anam tell the Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2pq4uV6 ) they’ve had little contact with police since their son died Jan. 9.
Nineteen-year-old Zachary Anam was arrested that month at a mall in Austin on charges including shoplifting.
He was being transported by an Austin officer when authorities say he began talking about suicide. He retrieved a handgun from his waistband and shot himself minutes later.
Authorities haven’t confirmed whether mall security or the officer searched the teen.
The Statesman has found that police and deputies have missed a reported 46 weapons in the past four years.
Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com
