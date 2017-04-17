GOOCHLAND, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities are investigating the death of an Army veteran, paralyzed from the waist down, who was found in his wheelchair outside his apartment complex.
Media outlets report Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew identified the man as 38-year-old Paul Chisholm. The sheriff said he showed no signs of trauma other than to his feet, which apparently dragged under his wheelchair, leaving a trail of blood from his apartment. The blood pooled outside other apartment doors, where he may have sought help. A newspaper carrier found his body early Monday.
WWBT-TV reports that Chisholm’s mother said he suffered from post-traumatic stress and was medically discharged after he was injured in Afghanistan, where he served with the 101st Airborne.
The medical examiner was working to determine how he died.
