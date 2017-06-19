IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a car.

It’s the 11th fatal collision this year, out of 15 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the male panther’s remains were found Friday east of Immokalee in Hendry County. Officials said the panther was about 3 years old.

Biologists will study the panther’s remains.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire southeastern United States, but now their habitat mostly is confined to southwest Florida. Only about 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.