IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida panther has been found dead from an apparent vehicle strike in southwest Florida.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the body of the 4-year-old female panther was found Tuesday on a rural road east of Immokalee. The remains were to undergo a necropsy.
A total of eight Florida panthers have been found dead in 2017, with six road fatalities.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but only about 230 remain in the wild.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Silence reigns as sewage spews into Puget Sound. Here’s why.
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.