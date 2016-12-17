CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago agency that investigates police shootings has determined that an officer was justified in fatally shooting a black man in the back two years ago.
The Independent Police Review Authority announced its findings Friday night that Officer George Hernandez was justified in shooting 25-year-old Ronald Johnson III in October 2014 because Johnson “wielded a firearm” as he fled from police.
A gun was found near Johnson. Attorneys for Johnson’s family have alleged officers planted the gun and have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Video of the shooting was made public late last year about the same time as video of the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white officer. But while prosecutors charged Officer Jason Van Dyke with first-degree murder, they announced they wouldn’t charge Hernandez.
