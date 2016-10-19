UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinians are urging the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution with serious measures to compel Israel to halt all settlement activities and threatening “consequences” if it continues to violate international law.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, told the council Wednesday that an Israeli cessation of all settlement activities and an end to its nearly 50-year occupation of Palestinian territory are “imperative” requirements for a peace agreement.

Mansour has been sounding out the 15 council members on a new settlements resolution. He is expected to report to the Arab Ministerial Committee which is scheduled to meet in Cairo before the end of the month to decide on next steps.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon made no mention of settlements and instead excoriated the U.N. for its anti-Israel bias.