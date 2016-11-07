RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinians will soon get a chance to glimpse the small bedroom where their longtime leader Yasser Arafat spent his final years.
The 5-square meter (54-square-foot) room is the centerpiece of the new Arafat Museum, which opens to the public on Thursday to coincide with the 12th anniversary of Arafat’s death.
The room has only a single bed and small closet that barely holds four suits, a few checkered headscarves and shirts. There is also a nightstand and lamp, a prayer carpet and a painting by his then-young daughter Zahwa.
Israel confined Arafat to his Ramallah headquarters in December 2001, accusing him of masterminding a violent uprising. He was allowed to leave for a French hospital in October 2004 and died there two weeks later.
