RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — An official says the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to hold overdue leadership elections on Nov. 29.

The vote for Fatah’s two main decision-making bodies is largely seen as an attempt to block the return of Mohammed Dahlan, an exiled Abbas rival who forged close ties with leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region.

In recent months, Abbas has come under growing pressure from several Arab leaders to reinstate Dahlan. Instead, Abbas decided to schedule Fatah elections, effectively excluding Dahlan.

The 81-year-old Abbas has not said if he will seek re-election as Fatah’s leader.

Abbas aide Nabil Abu Rdeneh says the decision on the election date was made Tuesday at a meeting of Fatah’s Central Committee.