UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian U.N. ambassador is asking the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene in a hunger strike by Palestinian prisoners pressing for “legitimate rights” which he said are being denied by Israel.
Riyad Mansour told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the Palestinian government believes “the ICRC can play a positive, facilitating role” to avert “the dangerous consequences of deterioration of this situation.”
He said over 1,000 prisoners are on hunger strike to protest what he called their “inhumane treatment and torture by Israel” and to call attention to over 6,500 Palestinians in Israeli lockups.
Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said Tuesday the government won’t negotiate with the prisoners, calling the strike politically motivated and declaring that the prisoners have no legitimate complaints.
