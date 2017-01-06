BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is urging Donald Trump not to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
Abbas on Friday invited Trump to visit and said “We call on you not to implement your statement…because we consider it as an aggressive statement, when you say you want to move the embassy to Jerusalem.”
Trump’s spokeswoman has said the President-elect is determined to move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv when he takes office.
Moving the embassy to Jerusalem would signal U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that would break decades of American policy.
The fate of east Jerusalem with its holy sites sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians is at the heart of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
Palestinians claim the territory as the capital of their future state.
