GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s health ministry says a Palestinian was killed by soldiers in clashes along the border between the territory ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas and Israel.

It said a 26-year-old was shot and killed Friday.

The Israeli military said dozens of Palestinians breached the buffer zone, damaged the fence and “attempted to infiltrate Israel.”

It said forces at the scene fired warning shots in the air to disperse them and that it is investigating the incident.

The incident is the latest in over a year of violence. Palestinians have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in that time. Over 225 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, most of them said by Israel to be attackers

Clashes erupt from time to time at the border after Friday prayers.