JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says three soldiers were wounded when a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a West Bank checkpoint.

The military says forces shot the attacker whose condition was not immediately known. Israel’s emergency rescue service MDA says one soldier was seriously wounded and two others were lightly wounded in Monday’s attack.

The shooting is the latest in a year of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Near-daily Palestinian attacks have killed 36 Israelis. More than 222 Palestinians have been killed, most of them said by Israel to have been attackers. The rest were killed in clashes with Israeli troops.

Israel says the violence is driven by a Palestinian campaign of incitement. The Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation and dwindling hopes for an independent state.