DETROIT (AP) — A Palestinian activist from Chicago has pleaded guilty to covering up her 1970 bombing convictions in Israel when she applied for U.S. citizenship.
Rasmea Odeh (OH’-duh) refused to say the word “guilty.” But she told a Detroit federal judge on Tuesday that she signed a plea agreement admitting her crime.
Odeh will be deported. She’s been in the U.S. for decades and is known for her work with Palestinian women in Chicago. But in 2013, she was charged with lying during the citizenship process years earlier.
Odeh didn’t disclose that she was convicted of two bombings in Israel, including one that killed two men in Jerusalem in 1969. Her past would have disqualified her for citizenship.
Odeh insists she was tortured into confessing to the Israel bombings.
