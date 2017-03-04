MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police have found body of a man in the central city of Multan with chained feet, tied hands, and wearing a Guantanamo-style orange jumpsuit.
Police officer Gul Mohammad said Saturday that the body found near a state-owned television station with gunshot wounds to the head. The body was identified as that of Azhar Jilani, who was abducted in June 2014.
A message reading “Daesh Pakistan” was scrawled on the back of the victim’s jumpsuit — using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group. The message accused the victim of being an “agent.”
Pakistani officials and politicians have mostly depicted IS presence in the country as negligible, but the group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for terrorist attacks including one at a Sufi shrine last month that killed 88 people.
