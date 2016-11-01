ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan has called off a mass protest aimed at shutting down the capital and forcing the resignation of the prime minister.

Khan, a former cricketer, announced Tuesday he was calling off his “million men” rally, a day before it was due to take place in Islamabad.

He says his supporters should instead “celebrate victory” on the streets on Wednesday because Pakistani courts are holding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to account.

Khan’s announcement followed shortly after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of several petitions calling for Sharif to be disqualified from office for holding offshore bank accounts. The Court has asked Sharif and his family to submit written responses to the allegations. Details of Sharif’s offshore holdings emerged in leaked documents from a Panama law firm.