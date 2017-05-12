QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government spokesman says a roadside bomb has targeted the convoy carrying the deputy leader of the Senate in the country’s southwest, slightly wounding him and some of his party members.
The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, says the attack on Abdul Ghafoor Haideri’s car and entourage took place in the town of Mastung in Baluchistan province on Friday. The wounded were taken to hospital.
Local TV stations broadcast footage showing Haideri’s badly damaged car. From the hospital, the lawmaker told Pakistani Dunya news channel that he saw bodies at scene of the blast. No fatalities were immediately confirmed.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack. An investigation is underway.
Most Read Stories
- Did you feel that? Small earthquake off Whidbey Island shakes region after Bremerton swarm
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Jenny Durkan, former U.S. attorney, to run for Seattle mayor
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
- Trump: I was going to fire that 'showboat' no matter what VIEW
Haider’s extremist and pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party is headed by Fazlur Rehman who is known for his anti-U.S. stance.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.