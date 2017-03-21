ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s National Assembly has passed a constitutional amendment that would continue the practice of trying terrorism suspects in military courts.

The measure was approved by the lower house on Tuesday, but has yet to be voted upon by the senate. It would essentially extend the system which has already been in place for two years. A previous 2015 amendment established the practice with a two-year mandate that expired in January.

The move to send terror suspects to military courts came in the wake of a December 2014 Taliban attack on an army-run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, which killed 154 people — mostly schoolchildren. Also in the wake of that attack, Pakistan lifted its moratorium on the death penalty