ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says troops have clashed with militants during a raid in a tribal region near the Afghan border, with two soldiers and five “terrorists” killed.
It says a local Pakistani Taliban commander was among those killed in Wednesday’s raid in the Orakzai tribal region.
Pakistan stepped up operations against militants following a series of attacks last month that killed at least 125 people. It also closed its border with Afghanistan for more than a month, accusing Kabul of failing to crack down on militants.
Pakistan is set to mark Republic Day on Thursday, with a military parade in which nuclear-capable weapons, tanks, jets and drones will be displayed in the capital, Islamabad.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.