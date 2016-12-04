KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A massive fire swept through a four-star hotel in the southern port city of Karachi on Monday, killing at least 11 people, officials said.
More than 50 people suffered injuries in the early morning blaze, which started in the hotel kitchen, police officer Tauqeer Naeem said.
An exact cause of the fire was not yet known, he said, adding four of those killed were women.
Dr. Semi Jamali at Karachi’s Jinnah’s Hospital said some foreigners were among those being treated for burns. Suffocation caused more deaths, she said.
Most Read Stories
- Arrest of black teen in Wallingford sets off social-media storm
- Huskies not only should be in playoffs, they should be in Fiesta Bowl
- UW Huskies awarded No. 4 seed for College Football Playoff, to play No. 1 Alabama in Peach Bowl
- An earthquake worse than the 'Big One'? Shattered New Zealand city shows danger of Seattle's fault | Seismic Neglect WATCH
- Fancy a weekend jaunt? Seattle, Portland booms put I-5 drivers in a jam | FYI Guy
Most of Pakistan’s buildings don’t meet safety standards to avoid such mishaps.
TV footage of the incident showed guests at the hotel using bedsheets to climb down from windows.
A man standing at a balcony kept waving for help but the hotel didn’t have any means to reach him, a survivor, Hamid Ali, told a local Pakistani TV channel.
He said the guests were sleeping when the fire broke out.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.