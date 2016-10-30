ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police are using tear gas and batons to confront stone throwing supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who are attempting to reach Khan’s residence in Islamabad for a planned protest next week.
The clashes have taken place intermittently since Friday, when the government imposed a blanket ban on all rallies and protests in the capital. They erupted again on Sunday near Khan’s suburban home. Khan has vowed to lock down Islamabad on Nov. 2 to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Sharif’s is under public pressure after several of his family members were named in the so-called Panama papers leaks as owners of offshore bank accounts. He has refused to step down but promised to cooperate with any investigations of this issue.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.