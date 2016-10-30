ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police are using tear gas and batons to confront stone throwing supporters of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who are attempting to reach Khan’s residence in Islamabad for a planned protest next week.

The clashes have taken place intermittently since Friday, when the government imposed a blanket ban on all rallies and protests in the capital. They erupted again on Sunday near Khan’s suburban home. Khan has vowed to lock down Islamabad on Nov. 2 to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif’s is under public pressure after several of his family members were named in the so-called Panama papers leaks as owners of offshore bank accounts. He has refused to step down but promised to cooperate with any investigations of this issue.