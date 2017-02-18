MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say that counter-terrorism forces killed five militants in an overnight raid and seized weapons and explosives from their hideout.
Nayab Haider, a spokesman for the counter-terrorism department, says Sunday that the militants were members of the banned Jamaat-ul Ahrar — which has claimed responsibility for several recent terrorist attacks.
Haider says the militants opened fire when police raided their hideout in Punjab province. Five militants were killed in the ensuing firefight, while four escaped. He says that maps recovered from the raid show the gang was planning attacks on shrines and an air base in Multan.
Police launched a massive counter-terrorism crackdown after a suicide attack last week at a famous shrine killed 88 people and wounded hundreds.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle judge won’t immediately release ‘Dreamer’ from detention center
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.