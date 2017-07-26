MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested 20 members of a village council over instructing a man to rape a 17-year-old girl to avenge the rape of his sister.

Such “honor” crimes are still common in some rural Pakistani areas. The 17-year-old is the sister of the man who is suspected in the rape of a 13-year-old girl earlier this month.

Police chief Ahsan Younus said Wednesday a search for both men, suspected of raping each other’s sisters, is underway. He says the case was first reported to a women’s rights center in Multan.

A village council in 2002 ordered the so-called “honor” gang rape of Mukhtar Mai, a young woman who took her rapists to court. The case gathered international prominence and she later opened a school for rural girls.