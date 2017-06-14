ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is appearing before a Supreme Court-appointed team investigating allegations against his family’s offshore companies and money laundering.

Authorities have made strict security arrangements at a building where Sharif will appear before noon Thursday. His two sons have already testified and denied the allegations against their family’s financial affairs.

Sharif, who says he never misused his authority to enrich himself, has been under pressure to resign since reports based on documents leaked from a Panama-based law firm indicated his sons owned offshore companies.

The Supreme Court, after hearing petitions for months against Sharif and his family, has ruled there was not enough evidence to remove him from office but ordered an investigation team to look further into the allegations.