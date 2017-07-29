ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s parliament will meet Tuesday to elect a new prime minister after the disqualification of three-term prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party enjoys a comfortable majority in parliament. The party nominated Sharif’s longtime loyalist Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the top slot on Saturday.
The opposition is expected to name a candidate to challenge Abassi in a vote in parliament. But the six-time lawmaker is expected to win.
Sharif proposed Abbasi as interim prime minister until his brother Shahbaz Sharif, who is the chief minister of Punjab province, can contend in a by-election for the seat left vacant by his brother’s disqualification.
Pakistan’s Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday for not being honest and concealing assets.