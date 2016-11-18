ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of Pakistani parents are rallying against a government order expelling their children’s Turkish teachers with families from the country.
Friday’s rally in Islamabad is the second day of protests after 400 Turkish nationals were ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.
The Turkish nationals are teachers at the PakTurk International chain of schools and their family members. Ankara has accused the school of links with the movement of U.S.-based dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen, which PakTurk denies.
Syed Amir Abdullah, who represents parents of PakTurk’s 11,000 students from 28 campuses across Pakistan, urged authorities to review the expulsion on humanitarian grounds.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
The school challenged the order in court on Thursday but the petition was dismissed.
The expulsion orders came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Pakistan this week.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.