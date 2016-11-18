ISLAMABAD (AP) — Dozens of Pakistani parents are rallying against a government order expelling their children’s Turkish teachers with families from the country.

Friday’s rally in Islamabad is the second day of protests after 400 Turkish nationals were ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.

The Turkish nationals are teachers at the PakTurk International chain of schools and their family members. Ankara has accused the school of links with the movement of U.S.-based dissident cleric Fethullah Gulen, which PakTurk denies.

Syed Amir Abdullah, who represents parents of PakTurk’s 11,000 students from 28 campuses across Pakistan, urged authorities to review the expulsion on humanitarian grounds.

The school challenged the order in court on Thursday but the petition was dismissed.

The expulsion orders came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Pakistan this week.