ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say a retired army officer was lured to Nepal with a job prospect before being seized by Indian intelligence, which hopes to use him to secure the release of an Indian agent sentenced to death by Pakistan.

Two senior security officials said Tuesday that Indian agents abducted Lt. Col. Mohammad Habib, who went missing on April 6 after arriving in Nepal.

They say the abduction is aimed at pressuring Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian naval officer convicted of espionage who was sentenced to death on April 10.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters about the sensitive matter.

Indian officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.