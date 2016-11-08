MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says Indian troops have again opened fire across the Line of Control in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, killing three civilians and wounding four others.

Chaudhary Muhammad Altaf, a local administrator in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, said Tuesday that Indian troops fired shells and mortars in frontier villages. He said one shell hit a house, killing a woman, her daughter and wounding another person who died on the way to a hospital. He says four civilians were wounded in other villages.

On Monday, Indian fire killed three civilians and wounded six other in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian control and claimed in its entirety by the two nuclear-armed rivals, which have traded blame for a recent escalation in cross-boundary attacks.