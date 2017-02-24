Share story

The Associated Press

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government minister says investigators have concluded that a deadly explosion the previous day in the city of Lahore was caused by a gas leak from a cooking cylinder, not a bomb.

Rana Sanaullah says experts found no traces of explosives at the scene of the blast in a restaurant in the eastern Pakistani city.

His statement on Friday countered that of the Counter-Terrorism Department, which said on Thursday that a bomb caused the explosion.

Initially, police said eight died but Sanaullah revised the death toll to seven killed.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

He says the explosion was obviously an “accident” and is in no way linked to a string of militant attacks that have killed more than 125 people over the past two weeks across Pakistan.

The Associated Press