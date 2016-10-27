Share story

By

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A human rights committee in Pakistan’s upper house of parliament has urged the government to halt the execution of a man diagnosed with schizophrenia that’s due next week.

Lawmaker Farhatullah Babar says the committee will seek a pardon from President Mamnoon Hussain for 50-year-old Imdad Ali, a convict who was diagnosed in 2008.

Thursday’s development comes days after Pakistan’s highest court rejected Ali’s final appeal, claiming his disease does not qualify as a mental disorder.

Ali has been on death row since he was convicted in 2001 of murdering a religious scholar.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Babar says the committee was taking action because two Pakistani brothers were “wrongfully hanged” last year while their appeals were still pending.

Pakistan has hanged over 400 convicts since a moratorium on executions was lifted in 2014.

The Associated Press