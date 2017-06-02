ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry has accused India of resorting to “unprovoked” firing in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, wounding two villagers.

Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria early Saturday condemned what he called “deliberate targeting of civilians” by India.

He says the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement by India took place Friday. Pakistan’s military says it returned fire after coming under attack in Kashmir’s Nazapir border village.

Nazapir is the same area where Indian forces in 2015 used heavy weapons as people celebrated the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, triggering skirmishes in which several Pakistanis were killed or wounded.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed rivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir.