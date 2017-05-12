Nation & World Pakistani government official raises death toll in attack in Baluchistan province to 25 killed Originally published May 12, 2017 at 4:06 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani government official raises death toll in attack in Baluchistan province to 25 killed. The Associated Press View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryFiat Chrysler recalls 1M pickups for faulty software
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.