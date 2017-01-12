ISLAMABAD (AP) — A rights group says that a Pakistani court has stayed the execution of a mentally ill convict who was sentenced to death in 2003 for murdering a fellow police officer.
Wassam Waheed, a spokesman at Justice Project Pakistan, says Thursday’s court order came just days ahead of the execution of ex-police officer Khizar Hayat, due next week.
He says the court asked the government to provide a new report on the convicted man’s health by Jan. 30.
The latest development came months after Pakistan’s Supreme Court stayed the execution of another inmate who was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
Pakistan has executed 427 prisoners since 2014, when it lifted that ban on death penalty following a Taliban attack on a school in Peshawar that killed 150 people, nearly all of them schoolchildren.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.